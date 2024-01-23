Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $8.88 changed hands at $1.15 or 14.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $322.34M. ATXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.8% off its 52-week high of $15.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 52.03% up since then. When we look at Astria Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.12K.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Instantly ATXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.90 added 14.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.63%, with the 5-day performance at 27.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 43.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astria Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.17% over the past 6 months, a 35.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Astria Therapeutics Inc will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.77%. The 2024 estimates are for Astria Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 32.19%.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Astria Therapeutics Inc shares while 89.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.21%. There are 89.54% institutions holding the Astria Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million ATXS shares worth $24.68 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 2.19 million shares worth $18.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $11.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $7.62 million.