Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Lose -1.66%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $33.19 changed hands at -$0.56 or -1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.57B. ARWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.99% off its 52-week high of $42.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.67, which suggests the last value was 37.72% up since then. When we look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.03 subtracted -1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.46%, with the 5-day performance at -8.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 10.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.01% over the past 6 months, a -70.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -110.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -186.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.51 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $60.64 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.19%. The 2024 estimates are for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.93%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.33% per year.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.51% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 62.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.38%. There are 62.43% institutions holding the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.95% of the shares, roughly 12.81 million ARWR shares worth $456.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 10.97 million shares worth $391.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.35 million shares estimated at $90.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $115.06 million.