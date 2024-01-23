Are Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 7.73 million Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.76 changing hands around $0.27 or 2.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.18B. TEVA’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.02% off its 52-week high of $11.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 39.71% up since then. When we look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.05 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.60%, with the 5-day performance at 6.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is 12.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.05% over the past 6 months, a -7.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR will rise 7.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.01 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.88 billion and $3.63 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR earnings to decrease by -8.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.60% per year.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares while 51.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.45%. There are 51.45% institutions holding the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 40.29 million TEVA shares worth $303.38 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 33.7 million shares worth $253.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 6.73 million shares estimated at $68.62 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $60.43 million.