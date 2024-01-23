Are Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 3.43 million Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $439.29 changing hands around $3.05 or 0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.40B. SMCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.6% off its 52-week high of $485.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.11, which suggests the last value was 84.04% up since then. When we look at Super Micro Computer Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 485.86 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.54%, with the 5-day performance at 34.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 45.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super Micro Computer Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.00% over the past 6 months, a 45.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super Micro Computer Inc will rise 46.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 181.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.06 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Super Micro Computer Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.87 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.82%. The 2024 estimates are for Super Micro Computer Inc earnings to increase by 57.01%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.