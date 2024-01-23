Are Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 14.57 million Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $5.86 changed hands at $0.29 or 5.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.11B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -204.27% off its 52-week high of $17.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.28, which suggests the last value was 26.96% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.82 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.21 added 5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is -8.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.75% over the past 6 months, a 56.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc will rise 45.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $733.11 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $753.46 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -85.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc earnings to increase by 60.15%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 01.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares while 90.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.83%. There are 90.13% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 29.36 million PTON shares worth $225.74 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 29.21 million shares worth $224.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $140.87 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $74.52 million.