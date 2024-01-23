Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.04 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.29M. ARAV’s current price is a discount, trading about -6050.0% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was -25.0% down since then. When we look at Aravive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Instantly ARAV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -60.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1142 subtracted -7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.86%, with the 5-day performance at -60.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) is -62.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.69% of Aravive Inc shares while 8.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.39%. There are 8.21% institutions holding the Aravive Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million ARAV shares worth $6.03 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 4.57 million shares worth $5.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $1.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.4 million.