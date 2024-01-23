Analyzing PSQ Holdings Inc(NYSE: PSQH) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.24 million PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s per share price at $6.34 changed hands at $1.25 or 24.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.76M. PSQH’s last price was a discount, traded about -461.04% off its 52-week high of $35.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 32.18% up since then. When we look at PSQ Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.12K.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) trade information

Instantly PSQH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.67 added 24.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.99%, with the 5-day performance at 24.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) is 18.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.02 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PSQ Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.61 million.

PSQH Dividends

PSQ Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.85% of PSQ Holdings Inc shares while 14.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.27%. There are 14.97% institutions holding the PSQ Holdings Inc stock share, with Fir Tree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.37% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million PSQH shares worth $15.93 million.

Mason Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.30% or 1.29 million shares worth $13.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Merger Fund, The and Special Opportunities Fd. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $7.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 99999.0 shares worth around $1.03 million.