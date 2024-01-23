Analyzing Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.51 changing hands around $2.1 or 4.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.49B. NXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.86% off its 52-week high of $49.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.24, which suggests the last value was 40.56% up since then. When we look at Nextracker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.11 added 4.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.42%, with the 5-day performance at 15.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) is 5.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.17 days.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextracker Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.57% over the past 6 months, a 812.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $619.23 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Nextracker Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $673.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nextracker Inc earnings to increase by 106.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.30% per year.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Nextracker Inc shares while 50.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.68%. There are 50.57% institutions holding the Nextracker Inc stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 20.55% of the shares, roughly 12.76 million NXT shares worth $600.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 5.64 million shares worth $265.52 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $70.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $56.4 million.