Analyzing Freight Technologies Inc(NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.35 million Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.26 changing hands around $0.0 or -2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46M. FRGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2476.92% off its 52-week high of $6.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 3.85% up since then. When we look at Freight Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.50 million.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3300 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.91%, with the 5-day performance at -22.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -27.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.89 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Freight Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 8.00%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Freight Technologies Inc shares while 1.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.80%. There are 1.79% institutions holding the Freight Technologies Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 16194.0 FRGT shares worth $4210.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 14359.0 shares worth $3733.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 761.0 shares estimated at $197.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 189.0 shares worth around $49.0.