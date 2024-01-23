An Overview Of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)

In the latest trading session, 10.72 million NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $593.86 changed hands at -$2.68 or -0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1466.85B. NVDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.59% off its 52-week high of $603.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $178.18, which suggests the last value was 70.0% up since then. When we look at NVIDIA Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.69 million.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 603.31 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.92%, with the 5-day performance at 5.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 23.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NVIDIA Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.12% over the past 6 months, a 268.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NVIDIA Corp will rise 411.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 381.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 119.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.18 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that NVIDIA Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $21.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.05 billion and $6.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 233.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 224.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.65%. The 2024 estimates are for NVIDIA Corp earnings to increase by 268.61%.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21. The 0.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.04% of NVIDIA Corp shares while 68.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.25%. There are 68.36% institutions holding the NVIDIA Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.15% of the shares, roughly 201.39 million NVDA shares worth $85.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.37% or 182.1 million shares worth $77.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 73.27 million shares estimated at $31.0 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 58.88 million shares worth around $24.91 billion.