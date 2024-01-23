An Overview Of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $4.18 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $330.22M. SUPV’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.35% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 57.89% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.00K.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.36 added 2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.96%, with the 5-day performance at 17.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 9.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.40% over the past 6 months, a 268.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR will rise 720.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 460.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.70% down from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 492.66%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 13.