AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Gain 2.01%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 3.83 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.57 changing hands around $0.09 or 2.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $906.49M. AMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1546.83% off its 52-week high of $75.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.01, which suggests the last value was 12.25% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.07 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.81 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.33%, with the 5-day performance at 8.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is -25.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.15% over the past 6 months, a 76.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.54%. The 2024 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 81.19%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares while 20.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.05%. There are 20.00% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 5.04 million AMC shares worth $195.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 2.06 million shares worth $79.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $62.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $52.04 million.