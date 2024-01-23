Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $142.01 changed hands at $2.08 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.89B. ABNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.11% off its 52-week high of $154.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $98.11, which suggests the last value was 30.91% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 144.05 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -3.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.54% over the past 6 months, a 201.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Airbnb Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.16 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Airbnb Inc earnings to increase by 194.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.00% per year.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Airbnb Inc shares while 78.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.75%. There are 78.76% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 23.94 million ABNB shares worth $3.07 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 22.92 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.22 million shares estimated at $2.85 billion under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million shares worth around $1.48 billion.