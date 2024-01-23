Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $244.81M. AEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.81% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 49.46% up since then. When we look at Aeva Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1050 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.37%, with the 5-day performance at -17.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 24.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeva Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.81% over the past 6 months, a 8.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aeva Technologies Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aeva Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188k and $1.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 735.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 93.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Aeva Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 6.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.