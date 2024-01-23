Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.59% Decline

In the latest trading session, 26.12 million Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $167.18 changed hands at -$1.0 or -0.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $270.08B. AMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.51% off its 52-week high of $174.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.54, which suggests the last value was 57.21% up since then. When we look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 91.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.76 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 174.72 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.41%, with the 5-day performance at 5.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 23.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.14% over the past 6 months, a -24.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will rise 11.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.12 billion. 29 analysts are of the opinion that Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.6 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.13%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.86% per year.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares while 72.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.67%. There are 72.31% institutions holding the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 138.9 million AMD shares worth $15.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 120.58 million shares worth $13.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 50.22 million shares estimated at $5.72 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 38.34 million shares worth around $4.37 billion.