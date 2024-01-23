Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $603.59 changed hands at -$7.96 or -1.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.82B. ADBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.02% off its 52-week high of $633.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $318.60, which suggests the last value was 47.22% up since then. When we look at Adobe Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Instantly ADBE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 620.96 subtracted -1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.17%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adobe Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.02% over the past 6 months, a 12.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adobe Inc will rise 15.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.14 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Adobe Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $5.31 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.86%. The 2024 estimates are for Adobe Inc earnings to increase by 11.63%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.32% per year.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.