A Review of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.49M. BNOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -641.35% off its 52-week high of $7.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 10.58% up since then. When we look at Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.87K.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Instantly BNOX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1400 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.73%, with the 5-day performance at -7.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) is -21.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionomics Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.41% over the past 6 months, a 12.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.44%. The 2024 estimates are for Bionomics Ltd. ADR earnings to increase by 14.43%.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares while 32.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.25%. There are 32.25% institutions holding the Bionomics Ltd. ADR stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million BNOX shares worth $0.28 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 80971.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.