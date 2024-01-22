X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.16 million X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.70M. XFOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.0% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8645 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.39%, with the 5-day performance at -10.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 7.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.82% over the past 6 months, a 58.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.68%. The 2024 estimates are for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 59.87%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 19 and March 25.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders