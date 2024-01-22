Will Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 4.3 million Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.04M. MIMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -720.0% off its 52-week high of $1.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 65.0% up since then. When we look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.30 million.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 138.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4240 subtracted -3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 126.56%, with the 5-day performance at 138.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is 144.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $20.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.25 million and $41.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.50%.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.05% of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares while 42.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.51%. There are 42.72% institutions holding the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc stock share, with Oak Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 38.40% of the shares, roughly 28.64 million MIMO shares worth $4.76 million.

Softbank Group Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.14% or 12.78 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $65526.0.