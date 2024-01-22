Why Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 7.49 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $53.67 changed hands at $2.78 or 5.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.47B. VRT’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.9% off its 52-week high of $51.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.95, which suggests the last value was 77.73% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 53.67 added 5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.74%, with the 5-day performance at 7.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 12.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.08% over the past 6 months, a 228.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to increase by 228.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.66% per year.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26. The 0.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.07% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 90.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.83%. There are 90.86% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 37.96 million VRT shares worth $940.15 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 31.2 million shares worth $772.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.44 million shares estimated at $233.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $194.27 million.