Why Should You Invest In Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL)?

In the latest trading session,, 6.38 million Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.02 or -17.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.92M. TGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -2566.67% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Treasure Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1399 subtracted -17.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) is -7.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Treasure Global Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.53% over the past 6 months, a 44.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Treasure Global Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $16.34 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Treasure Global Inc earnings to increase by 44.29%.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.04% of Treasure Global Inc shares while 10.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.34%. There are 10.36% institutions holding the Treasure Global Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 27240.0 TGL shares worth $28057.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 10664.0 shares worth $10983.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 22683.0 shares estimated at $31756.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 10664.0 shares worth around $10983.0.