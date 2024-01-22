Why Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.1 million Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.06M. MRAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1072.41% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 71.55% up since then. When we look at Marpai Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Instantly MRAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.71%, with the 5-day performance at 5.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) is -41.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

MRAI Dividends

Marpai Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.60% of Marpai Inc shares while 5.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.81%. There are 5.95% institutions holding the Marpai Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million MRAI shares worth $0.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 73254.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 54224.0 shares worth around $92723.0.