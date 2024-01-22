Why Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 1.56 million Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.27 changing hands around $0.18 or 8.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $340.66M. HRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.02% off its 52-week high of $3.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 77.97% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.36 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.53%, with the 5-day performance at 5.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 30.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.18 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.49% over the past 6 months, a 45.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics Inc will rise 5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $31.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.03 million and $29.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.46%. The 2024 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 46.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Heron Therapeutics Inc shares while 81.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.84%. There are 81.14% institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 11.75 million HRTX shares worth $13.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.95% or 8.38 million shares worth $9.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $4.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $4.18 million.