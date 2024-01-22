Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $3.33 changed hands at -$0.32 or -8.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32B. UP’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.44% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 70.57% up since then. When we look at Wheels Up Experience Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.76 subtracted -8.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.92%, with the 5-day performance at -23.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) is 78.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) estimates and forecasts

The 2024 estimates are for Wheels Up Experience Inc earnings to increase by 93.67%.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.68% of Wheels Up Experience Inc shares while 81.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.32%. There are 81.48% institutions holding the Wheels Up Experience Inc stock share, with Delta Air Lines Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.49% of the shares, roughly 5.2 million UP shares worth $6.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.26% or 0.83 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.3 million.