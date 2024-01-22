What Is The Performance Outlook For Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session,, 1.48 million Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changing hands around $0.03 or 7.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $132.47M. NVTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -536.96% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 21.74% up since then. When we look at Invitae Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.56 million.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5150 added 7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.23%, with the 5-day performance at -7.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) is -31.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

Invitae Corp (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invitae Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.75% over the past 6 months, a 53.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invitae Corp will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.12 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Invitae Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $126.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $122.45 million and $116.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Invitae Corp earnings to increase by 53.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Invitae Corp shares while 48.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.05%. There are 48.30% institutions holding the Invitae Corp stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.34% of the shares, roughly 32.94 million NVTA shares worth $19.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 21.32 million shares worth $24.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 18.88 million shares estimated at $11.43 million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.39% of the shares, roughly 9.06 million shares worth around $5.48 million.