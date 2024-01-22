Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.76 million Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $54.77 changed hands at $1.22 or 2.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.76B. WDC’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.12% off its 52-week high of $53.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.97, which suggests the last value was 41.63% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.80 million.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.79 added 2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.58%, with the 5-day performance at 8.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 8.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Digital Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.08% over the past 6 months, a 13.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Digital Corp. will fall -171.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.99 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Western Digital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.08 billion.

The 2024 estimates are for Western Digital Corp. earnings to increase by 8.39%.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25. The 0.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Western Digital Corp. shares while 88.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.99%. There are 88.68% institutions holding the Western Digital Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 38.52 million WDC shares worth $1.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 26.41 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 9.97 million shares estimated at $378.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 8.01 million shares worth around $303.69 million.