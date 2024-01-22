Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changing hands around $0.0 or -3.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.61M. VLCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9900.0% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Volcon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.21 million.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1229 subtracted -3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.20%, with the 5-day performance at -4.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 30.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.14% of Volcon Inc shares while 10.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.06%. There are 10.72% institutions holding the Volcon Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million VLCN shares worth $0.29 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 36911.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 72527.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 28054.0 shares worth around $79911.0.