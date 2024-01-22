Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 9.5 million Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $1.92 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $767.44M. SPCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.27% off its 52-week high of $6.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 28.13% up since then. When we look at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.49 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2500 subtracted -1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.63%, with the 5-day performance at -11.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is -22.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.77% over the past 6 months, a 15.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 17.44%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.34% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares while 35.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.27%. There are 35.08% institutions holding the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.36% of the shares, roughly 23.34 million SPCE shares worth $90.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.87% or 21.55 million shares worth $83.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.18 million shares estimated at $40.78 million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 8.01 million shares worth around $31.07 million.