Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 6.14 million Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $503.56 changed hands at -$12.78 or -2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.75B. UNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.16% off its 52-week high of $554.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $445.68, which suggests the last value was 11.49% up since then. When we look at Unitedhealth Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 530.66 subtracted -2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at -6.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is -4.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unitedhealth Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.13% over the past 6 months, a 10.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Unitedhealth Group Inc earnings to increase by 10.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.66% per year.

UNH Dividends

Unitedhealth Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 16. The 1.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 7.90. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Unitedhealth Group Inc shares while 89.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.50%. There are 89.29% institutions holding the Unitedhealth Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 83.9 million UNH shares worth $40.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 74.16 million shares worth $35.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 29.03 million shares estimated at $13.95 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 22.17 million shares worth around $10.65 billion.