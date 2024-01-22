U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 8.35 million U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.36M. UCAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -62400.0% off its 52-week high of $75.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at U Power Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.47 million.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1675 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.01%, with the 5-day performance at -6.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -41.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.39% of U Power Ltd shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.86%. There are 0.25% institutions holding the U Power Ltd stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 38122.0 UCAR shares worth $0.27 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.