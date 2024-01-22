Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changing hands around $0.05 or 5.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $173.11M. LLAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -287.64% off its 52-week high of $3.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 30.34% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9465 added 5.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.91%, with the 5-day performance at -2.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 1.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terran Orbital Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.57% over the past 6 months, a 33.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Terran Orbital Corp will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.81 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $49.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.92 million and $28.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Terran Orbital Corp earnings to increase by 33.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.00% per year.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.94% of Terran Orbital Corp shares while 41.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.67%. There are 41.80% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corp stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 15.32 million LLAP shares worth $22.99 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 13.48 million shares worth $20.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $3.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $2.55 million.