Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 1.8 million Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.82 changing hands around $0.99 or 25.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $327.95M. TNYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.84% off its 52-week high of $8.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.66, which suggests the last value was 65.56% up since then. When we look at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 353.75K.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Instantly TNYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 57.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.83 added 25.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.61%, with the 5-day performance at 57.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) is 89.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.57 days.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.40% over the past 6 months, a 38.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will rise 27.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.30% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 38.63%.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares while 73.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.65%. There are 73.48% institutions holding the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million TNYA shares worth $55.18 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.40% or 6.38 million shares worth $37.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 2.43 million shares estimated at $14.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $5.72 million.