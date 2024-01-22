Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 9.25 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0.03 or 4.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $401.86M. TELL’s current price is a discount, trading about -268.97% off its 52-week high of $2.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.74 million.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6988 added 4.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.86%, with the 5-day performance at -15.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is -22.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 101.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

Tellurian Inc (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.12% over the past 6 months, a -122.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.14%. The 2024 estimates are for Tellurian Inc earnings to decrease by -235.14%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Tellurian Inc shares while 35.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.39%. There are 35.85% institutions holding the Tellurian Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 41.11 million TELL shares worth $57.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 37.88 million shares worth $53.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.12 million shares estimated at $18.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 15.68 million shares worth around $22.1 million.