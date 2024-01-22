Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 4.77 million Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $20.24 changed hands at $0.39 or 1.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.35B. TDOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.76% off its 52-week high of $34.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.02, which suggests the last value was 25.79% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.37 added 1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.08%, with the 5-day performance at -2.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is -0.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.31% over the past 6 months, a 98.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc will rise 99.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $671.63 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $672.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $637.71 million and $618.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -113.07%. The 2024 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc earnings to increase by 98.37%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Teladoc Health Inc shares while 74.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.42%. There are 74.91% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.31% of the shares, roughly 20.31 million TDOC shares worth $377.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 17.31 million shares worth $438.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.8 million shares estimated at $219.33 million under it, the former controlled 7.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $129.08 million.