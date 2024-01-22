Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 14.81 million Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $12.73 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. TALO’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.32% off its 52-week high of $21.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.69, which suggests the last value was 16.03% up since then. When we look at Talos Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.89 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.54%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) is -10.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.23 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talos Energy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.36% over the past 6 months, a -81.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -31.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talos Energy Inc will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $389.92 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Talos Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $373.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $342.2 million and $370.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Talos Energy Inc earnings to decrease by -82.13%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.01% of Talos Energy Inc shares while 86.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.66%. There are 86.81% institutions holding the Talos Energy Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.11% of the shares, roughly 17.51 million TALO shares worth $242.86 million.

Bain Capital Credit, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.19% or 15.12 million shares worth $209.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.78 million shares estimated at $111.54 million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $46.48 million.