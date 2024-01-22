Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.43 million Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $36.91 changed hands at $1.14 or 3.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.27B. SYF’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.58% off its 52-week high of $39.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.59, which suggests the last value was 27.96% up since then. When we look at Synchrony Financial’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Instantly SYF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 38.42 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.35%, with the 5-day performance at -2.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is -1.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synchrony Financial share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.79% over the past 6 months, a -16.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Synchrony Financial earnings to decrease by -17.31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.62% per year.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 23. The 2.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Synchrony Financial shares while 97.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.84%. There are 97.29% institutions holding the Synchrony Financial stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.04% of the shares, roughly 54.53 million SYF shares worth $1.85 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 45.09 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.15 million shares estimated at $676.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 13.28 million shares worth around $450.52 million.