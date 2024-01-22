Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of ProQR Therapeutics N.V

In the latest trading session,, 0.65 million ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $161.64M. PRQR’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.5% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 44.5% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.17K.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.29 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.01%, with the 5-day performance at -10.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -9.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.99% over the past 6 months, a 77.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V will rise 105.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 327.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.54 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $881.27k and $735.24k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,323.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 416.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.21%. The 2024 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V earnings to increase by 69.27%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.05% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V shares while 39.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.67%. There are 39.40% institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V stock share, with Privium Fund Management B.V. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.61% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million PRQR shares worth $8.66 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 3.63 million shares worth $5.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 36293.0 shares worth around $63149.0.