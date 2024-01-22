Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Albertsons Companies Inc

In the last trading session, 4.61 million Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $22.00 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.67B. ACI’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.55% off its 52-week high of $23.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.14, which suggests the last value was 13.0% up since then. When we look at Albertsons Companies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Instantly ACI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.96 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at -3.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) is -3.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albertsons Companies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.36% over the past 6 months, a -14.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albertsons Companies Inc will fall -34.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.45 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Albertsons Companies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $24.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.27 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 87.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Albertsons Companies Inc earnings to decrease by -14.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 09 and April 15. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders