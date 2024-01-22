Stock Performance And Forecast For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

In the latest trading session,, 0.89 million Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.71 changing hands around $0.04 or 4.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $192.57M. INO’s current price is a discount, trading about -174.65% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 54.93% up since then. When we look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8150 added 4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.31%, with the 5-day performance at -8.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) is 82.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.06 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.58% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 52.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -90.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $650k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124k and $114k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 470.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 55.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.50% per year.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 20.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.23%. There are 20.89% institutions holding the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 20.07 million INO shares worth $8.96 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 7.6 million shares worth $3.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund. With 8.26 million shares estimated at $3.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $1.81 million.