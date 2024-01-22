SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 4.79 million SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $24.84 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.42B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.6% off its 52-week high of $27.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.43, which suggests the last value was 49.96% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.56 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.48%, with the 5-day performance at 2.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is -7.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.37% over the past 6 months, a 55.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc earnings to increase by 58.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.20% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of SentinelOne Inc shares while 71.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.73%. There are 71.51% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $523.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.31% or 22.54 million shares worth $340.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.8 million shares estimated at $148.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $106.3 million.