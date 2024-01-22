Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $275.23M. SENS’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.23% off its 52-week high of $1.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 11.54% up since then. When we look at Senseonics Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5499 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.61%, with the 5-day performance at -3.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is -19.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.69 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Senseonics Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.23% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Senseonics Holdings Inc will fall -300.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.48 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Senseonics Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.57 million and $3.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 99.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Senseonics Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 10.62%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.36% of Senseonics Holdings Inc shares while 13.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.22%. There are 13.32% institutions holding the Senseonics Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 22.06 million SENS shares worth $16.83 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 10.28 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 12.95 million shares estimated at $9.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $5.22 million.