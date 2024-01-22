SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.51 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.66 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.95M. ICU’s current price is a discount, trading about -795.45% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 75.76% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.78 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7199 subtracted -0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.88%, with the 5-day performance at 32.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is 51.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.65% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares while 4.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.91%. There are 4.10% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ICU shares worth $0.18 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 12405.0 shares estimated at $6450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0.