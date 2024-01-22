Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.23 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $38.69 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.13B. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.16% off its 52-week high of $47.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.88, which suggests the last value was 35.69% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.66 million.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.15 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.38%, with the 5-day performance at -8.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -13.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roblox Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.73% over the past 6 months, a -25.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roblox Corporation will fall -14.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $907.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $899.43 million and $773.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -76.18%. The 2024 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -23.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.10% per year.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of Roblox Corporation shares while 71.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.37%. There are 71.28% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.51% of the shares, roughly 70.89 million RBLX shares worth $2.86 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 36.09 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 11.39 million shares estimated at $459.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $245.84 million.