Risk Capital Investors Should Consider VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS).

In the last trading session, 3.0 million VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $6.00 changed hands at $0.36 or 6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.84B. VFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1450.0% off its 52-week high of $93.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.59, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Instantly VFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.95 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.32%, with the 5-day performance at -11.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is -21.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VinFast Auto Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.58% over the past 6 months, a -268.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 98.62% of VinFast Auto Ltd. shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.18%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the VinFast Auto Ltd. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million VFS shares worth $2.38 million.