Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 10.38 million Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.64 changing hands around $0.35 or 3.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.20B. RIOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.08% off its 52-week high of $20.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.16, which suggests the last value was 51.5% up since then. When we look at Riot Platforms Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.76 million.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.85 added 3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.20%, with the 5-day performance at -9.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is -36.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Riot Platforms Inc will rise 70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.41 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Riot Platforms Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $103.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.15 million and $73.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Riot Platforms Inc earnings to increase by 71.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.76% of Riot Platforms Inc shares while 40.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.06%. There are 40.21% institutions holding the Riot Platforms Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 17.93 million RIOT shares worth $211.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 12.04 million shares worth $142.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.27 million shares estimated at $62.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $50.75 million.