Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session,, 15.85 million Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.21 changing hands around $0.84 or 61.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.64M. RVSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -797.74% off its 52-week high of $19.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 54.3% up since then. When we look at Rail Vision Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 505.67K.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 59.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4500 added 61.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.32%, with the 5-day performance at 59.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 89.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rail Vision Ltd will rise 5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.85%.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.59% of Rail Vision Ltd shares while 2.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.85%. There are 2.31% institutions holding the Rail Vision Ltd stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 27819.0 RVSN shares worth $57860.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 4400.0 shares worth $9151.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 778.0 shares estimated at $1618.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.