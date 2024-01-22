Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.11 or 6.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $374.39M. RXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.36% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 39.31% up since then. When we look at Rackspace Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Instantly RXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9793 added 6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.50%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is 3.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rackspace Technology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.22% over the past 6 months, a -129.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rackspace Technology Inc will fall -166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $714.72 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rackspace Technology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $709.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $787 million and $758.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -66.98%. The 2024 estimates are for Rackspace Technology Inc earnings to decrease by -129.16%.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders