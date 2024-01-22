Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 6.19 million Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $40.90 changed hands at $1.97 or 5.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.92B. PSTG’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.98% off its 52-week high of $40.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 45.87% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.91 added 5.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.69%, with the 5-day performance at 10.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 9.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.66% over the past 6 months, a 4.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc earnings to decrease by -3.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.28% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.50% of Pure Storage Inc shares while 85.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.14%. There are 85.18% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 46.13 million PSTG shares worth $1.7 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 31.15 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.94 million shares estimated at $510.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 9.18 million shares worth around $338.18 million.