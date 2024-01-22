Performance Report And Forecasts For Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW)

In the latest trading session,, 1.16 million Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.22 changing hands around $0.02 or 8.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.53M. SUNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -1018.18% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Sunworks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2243 added 8.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) is -23.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

Sunworks Inc (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunworks Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.79% over the past 6 months, a -87.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.44%. The 2024 estimates are for Sunworks Inc earnings to decrease by -87.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 12.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.05% of Sunworks Inc shares while 6.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.74%. There are 6.26% institutions holding the Sunworks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million SUNW shares worth $2.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $1.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.51 million.