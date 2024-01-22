Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 33.14 million Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.66 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $761.95M. NKLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -462.12% off its 52-week high of $3.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 21.21% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 94.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.31 million.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7108 added 0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.76%, with the 5-day performance at -5.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -29.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 169.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nikola Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.67% over the past 6 months, a 18.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nikola Corp will rise 67.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.61 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nikola Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $36.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.56 million and $11.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 228.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nikola Corp earnings to increase by 23.24%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.62% of Nikola Corp shares while 22.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.62%. There are 22.49% institutions holding the Nikola Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 44.62 million NKLA shares worth $61.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 43.28 million shares worth $59.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 20.23 million shares estimated at $27.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 13.57 million shares worth around $16.01 million.